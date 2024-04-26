Wings for Life World Run returns to Pretoria

The 11th edition of the Wings for Life World Run returns to Irene Farm, Pretoria, for the first time on May 5 since 2019 .
The event is staged worldwide in solidarity to support spinal cord injury research.
Renowned SA trail runner and Red Bull athletes Ryan Sandes, also known as "Hedgie", has shared his thoughts ahead of the global event.
"I'm thrilled to see the Wings for Life World Run return to Irene Farm," said Sandes. "It's an opportunity for runners from all walks of life to unite in support of a cause that transcends borders."
The Wings for Life World Run will see participants around the world start the race at the same time being chased by the iconic “Catcher Car”.
Sandes underlined the need of customising training programmes to simulate racing conditions. "I focus on simulating challenging environments like harsh weather conditions or high altitude. Tapping off training intensity about two weeks before the race is crucial for optimal performance. As a trail runner, I incorporate varied terrain into my training, including hills and technical trails, to build strength and agility."
The event will start at 1pm and entries cost R220.
Image: Mpumelelo Macu | Red Bull Contentpool
