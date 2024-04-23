×

WATCH LIVE | Investigator in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues with testimony

By TimesLIVE - 23 April 2024 - 10:14

The investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Batho Mogola, will continue giving testimony at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

One of the defence lawyers in the footballer's murder trial on Monday argued evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, said the investigation into the case is “far from the truth”.

He suggested an alternative scenario — that Meyiwa was killed when a shot was fired from a gun owned by Longwe Twala during an argument with Twala's then-girlfriend Zandile Khumalo. Twala was in the Vosloorus house where the footballer died in October 2014, with the Khumalo sisters, their mother and two of Meyiwa's friends.

There's no data linking Mncube to other Meyiwa trialists, says lawyer

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial maintains that his client was not close to some of his co-accused despite analyst reports and ...
4 days ago

Cops link Meyiwa accused through their cellphones

The state has established that there was substantial communication between the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
5 days ago

'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears

Pictures of a firearm, a murder article and a lawyer's phone number were among the data extracted from the accused's cellphones.
6 days ago

