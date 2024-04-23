×

South Africa

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has died, city confirms

By Sowetan Reporter - 23 April 2024 - 11:12
Former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela, has died.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Tshwane has confirmed the death of former mayor Murunwa Makwarela.

In a short video, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana, said Makwarela died on Tuesday morning.

"It is a sad day for us because we have lost an important person, the former speaker, a former mayor and councillor of Tshwane which is Dr Makwarela. 

"He has lost his life this morning... It is a sad day for the city, for the office of the speaker... He is my predecessor, I took over from him and I continue from where he left. I'd like to say to the family and the residents of Tshwane, condolences..." Ndzwanana said.

Makwarela was facing fraud charges and had been released on R10,000 bail in April 2023.

The charges relate to the submission of a fake rehabilitation court certificate that falsely indicated he was no longer insolvent.

The second charge stemmed from his time as a councillor and speaker of the city, without disclosing his insolvent status. He earned more than R1.4m.

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za 

