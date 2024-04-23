The City of Tshwane has confirmed the death of former mayor Murunwa Makwarela.
In a short video, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana, said Makwarela died on Tuesday morning.
"It is a sad day for us because we have lost an important person, the former speaker, a former mayor and councillor of Tshwane which is Dr Makwarela.
"He has lost his life this morning... It is a sad day for the city, for the office of the speaker... He is my predecessor, I took over from him and I continue from where he left. I'd like to say to the family and the residents of Tshwane, condolences..." Ndzwanana said.
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has died, city confirms
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Makwarela was facing fraud charges and had been released on R10,000 bail in April 2023.
The charges relate to the submission of a fake rehabilitation court certificate that falsely indicated he was no longer insolvent.
The second charge stemmed from his time as a councillor and speaker of the city, without disclosing his insolvent status. He earned more than R1.4m.
