South Africa

Charlotte Maxeke hospital still operational despite prolonged power cuts

By TimesLIVE - 22 April 2024 - 19:02
Gauteng's department of health says it is running backup generators after the power cuts hit Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Sunday morning. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Gauteng health department on Monday said despite a power outage affecting parts of Johannesburg fed by the Ridge substation, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is operational. 

On Sunday, City Power said it encountered unexpected technical and operational challenges that caused a prolonged power disruption at Charlotte Maxeke and other facilities in the surrounding areas, which was triggered by a flashed feeder board in the morning at about 11am. 

On Monday, City Power teams resumed their assessment of the extent of the damage, which would guide both repair and restoration plans. 

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the department said the hospital had activated contingency measures and was currently running backup generators. 

“The department has received assurance form City Power that their teams are working around the clock to restore power supply to affected areas as soon as possible.” 

TimesLIVE 

