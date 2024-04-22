The Gauteng health department on Monday said despite a power outage affecting parts of Johannesburg fed by the Ridge substation, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is operational.
On Sunday, City Power said it encountered unexpected technical and operational challenges that caused a prolonged power disruption at Charlotte Maxeke and other facilities in the surrounding areas, which was triggered by a flashed feeder board in the morning at about 11am.
On Monday, City Power teams resumed their assessment of the extent of the damage, which would guide both repair and restoration plans.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, the department said the hospital had activated contingency measures and was currently running backup generators.
“The department has received assurance form City Power that their teams are working around the clock to restore power supply to affected areas as soon as possible.”
TimesLIVE
Charlotte Maxeke hospital still operational despite prolonged power cuts
Image: Antonio Muchave
The Gauteng health department on Monday said despite a power outage affecting parts of Johannesburg fed by the Ridge substation, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is operational.
On Sunday, City Power said it encountered unexpected technical and operational challenges that caused a prolonged power disruption at Charlotte Maxeke and other facilities in the surrounding areas, which was triggered by a flashed feeder board in the morning at about 11am.
On Monday, City Power teams resumed their assessment of the extent of the damage, which would guide both repair and restoration plans.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, the department said the hospital had activated contingency measures and was currently running backup generators.
“The department has received assurance form City Power that their teams are working around the clock to restore power supply to affected areas as soon as possible.”
TimesLIVE
City Power, Gauteng officials locked in meeting to prevent power cut to hospitals over debts
Hospital ordered to settle R40m power bill
Heating blues hit Charlotte Maxeke
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos