×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Teacher collapses and dies at Vanderbijlpark school

Police investigating after teacher found dead next to his car

19 April 2024 - 11:52
The teacher was allegedly found lying on the ground next to his car by the school’s administrator. Stock photo.
The teacher was allegedly found lying on the ground next to his car by the school’s administrator. Stock photo.
Image: paylessimages/123RF

A teacher from Bophelong Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark died on Thursday after collapsing on the school premises.

The teacher reported to work as usual on Thursday morning and passed by the principal’s office to greet him.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said when the staff meeting was about to start his colleagues noticed he was not present. He was later found lying next to his car by the school’s administrator.

“Emergency services were contacted for assistance. The educator was declared dead upon arrival. Police are investigating the circumstances.

“Our psychosocial support team will extend counselling services to staff and pupils who may be affected by this incident,” Mabona said.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are devastated by the passing of one of our educators and convey our condolences to his family and school community.”

TimesLIVE

Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng

A teacher and a pupil died in separate incidents in Gauteng this week, the province's education department said on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Education official who handled labour disputes dies in hail of bullets

Siza Mbhalati, 52, was shot about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto.
News
8 months ago

‘This was a hit’: Panyaza Lesufi after Joburg principal dies in hail of bullets

'From the video footage it was quite clear that someone was assigned to do what they have done,' the Gauteng education MEC said after visiting Buyani ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court