National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson Ernest Khosa has taken a leave of absence amid corruption allegations implicating him and higher education minister Blade Nzimande.
Khosa gave notice for a 30-day leave on Wednesday during the board's special meeting to discuss the NSFAS state of readiness for the academic year. In a statement, the board said Khosa voluntarily tabled a notice of 30 days leave of absence to enable it to deal with all the allegations against him, as contained in the recordings distributed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
"The chairperson reiterated to the board that he had never received any financial gratification for his personal use or facilitated any for the minister of higher education, science and innovation or the South African Communist Party," the statement said."The board chairperson also raised concerns about threats that have been made against his life and that of his family."
The board said it would appoint an independent law firm to investigate the allegations against Khosa, while they await Nzimande's appointment of an acting board chairperson.
The legal firm, soon to be announced by the board, will be expected to submit its findings within 30 days of its appointment.
NSFAS board chair Khosa takes leave following corruption allegations
Image: GCIS
"The board takes this opportunity to thank Mr Khosa for his honourable, brave and responsible decision to voluntarily take leave of absence, and hails his decision as a responsible and conscious step to advance good corporate governance, transparency and accountability," the board said.
"The board would like to emphasise that this decision should not be interpreted as an admission of guilt on the part of the chairperson."
The board assured all South Africans that this process would be handled with due diligence and integrity.
"The board would like to assure all South Africans that it will continue to work with all stakeholders within the post-school education and training sector to ensure that there is a seamless and successful beginning of the 2024 academic year. Part of the board’s pre-occupation will be the appointment of the new chief executive officer (CEO)," it said.
"The board would also like to report to the public that the 2024 application process is proceeding extremely well, with applications having reached the nine hundred thousand (900,000) mark."
