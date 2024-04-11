×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zuma's private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa back in court

By TimesLIVE - 11 April 2024 - 10:20

Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

Zuma is appealing against the ruling last July that set aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa. 

He had sought to privately prosecute the president as an “accessory after the fact” in relation to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer SC and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority Act. 

