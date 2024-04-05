Some had even opened criminal cases against him, while others dragged him to the LPC to have his licence suspended.
Lawyer pays RAF claimant after 9 years
Sowetan, legal council jolt Mkhabela to release funds
Image: Thulani Mbele
It took controversial Johannesburg lawyer Arnold Mkhabela nine years to finally handover his client's Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout after he allegedly tried to conceal it from her.
Mkhabela, of Mkhabela Incorporated in the Joburg CBD, deposited R258,000 into Joyce Mbonani's account last month following years of him taking her from pillar to post until she reported him to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and Sowetan last year
Mbonani, 58, from Ekurhuleni, confirmed the payment.
“It was a long and horrible journey, and earlier this year I even fainted at Mkhabela's office because we were arguing about this matter and my body could not take it any more. I collapsed and woke up at home. I'm glad it's finally over and this money will go a long way. This would not have been possible without the pressure from Sowetan and LPC,” said Mbonani.
In December, Sowetan published a story of several RAF claimants who were frustrated by Mkhabela and accused him of stealing and not disclosing the payouts to them after RAF had paid.
Advocate suspected of swindling clients of RAF payments lives high life
Some had even opened criminal cases against him, while others dragged him to the LPC to have his licence suspended.
LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said the complaints ranged from alleged failure to diligently attend to client cases to failure to properly handle trust account funds. The cases were being investigated by the LPC, and Mkhabela will appear in the Pretoria High Court next month where his suspension will be decided.
Mbonani was involved in a taxi accident in 2011, and Mkhabela's touts reached out to her while she was still in hospital. Mkhabela took her case.
“In 2018 he told me that my general damages claim were rejected, which meant that I was not entitled to a payment. I was shocked because I was in hospital for weeks and my injuries had affected my mobility and work. I then later learnt that RAF had approved the future loss of income claim and had paid out R344,900 to Mkhabela, but he never disclosed this to me. He only told me about the general damages. He was deceitful,” said Mbonani.
Mkhabela has since deducted his 25% legal fees from the payout as per RAF rules.
Mkhabela in December claimed that Mbonani's money was available and he could not reach her for nearly a year.
Mbonani denied this, saying every time she went to his office she would be ignored or told Mkhabela was not available.
Carpenter reports lawyers to LPC after uncovering concealed RAF settlement
Clients demand RAF payouts from elusive lawyer
Woman, 82, arrested for allegedly spending relative's RAF payout
Law firms, sheriffs under probe for looting RAF's millions
