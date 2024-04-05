×

South Africa

Lawyer pays RAF claimant after 9 years

Sowetan, legal council jolt Mkhabela to release funds

05 April 2024 - 07:10
Joyce Mbonani is one of the complainants who took attorney Arnold Mkhabela to the Legal Practice Council for malpractice.
Image: Thulani Mbele

It took controversial Johannesburg lawyer Arnold Mkhabela nine years to finally handover his client's Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout after he allegedly tried to conceal it from her. 

Mkhabela, of Mkhabela Incorporated in the Joburg CBD, deposited R258,000 into Joyce Mbonani's account last month following years of him taking her from pillar to post until she reported him to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and Sowetan last year

Mbonani, 58, from Ekurhuleni, confirmed the payment.

“It was a long and horrible journey, and earlier this year I even fainted at Mkhabela's office because we were arguing about this matter and my body could not take it any more. I collapsed and woke up at home. I'm glad it's finally over and this money will go a long way. This would not have been possible without the pressure from Sowetan and LPC,” said Mbonani.

In December, Sowetan published a story of several RAF claimants who were frustrated by Mkhabela and accused him of stealing and not disclosing the payouts to them after RAF had paid.

