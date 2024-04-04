×

South Africa

UWC council appoints Prof Robert Balfour as incoming rector and vice-chancellor

By TIMESLIVE - 04 April 2024 - 11:11
Prof Robert Balfour.
Image: Supplied

Prof Robert Balfour has been appointed as the incoming rector and vice-chancellor of the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The council of UWC announced his appointment, effective January 1, 2025, on Thursday. 

Prof Balfour is the deputy vice-chancellor: teaching and learning at North West University (NWU) and “brings a wealth of experience in academic and administrative leadership spanning almost 20 years in public and private higher education institutions”, said UWC council chairperson Xoliswa Daku.

“Frequently invited as a keynote speaker on language and education in South Africa, Prof Balfour has also served as a peer reviewer to education institutions such as the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Wits, NWU and the University of the Free State for the Council on Higher Education.”

Daku added that with numerous accolades to his name, including being recognised as a National Research Foundation-rated academic, “Prof Balfour's dedication to advancing language learning, rural education and postcolonial literature is exemplary.”

Balfour completed his schooling at Christian Brothers College in Pretoria and has an extensive academic background. 

TimesLIVE

