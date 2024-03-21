Amnesty International calls for action against harassment and murders of human rights activists

AMNESTYAs South Africa commemorated Human Rights Day on Thursday, human rights organisation Amnesty International urged the government to take decisive action to protect those being threatened and killed for standing up for basic human rights.
The organisation’s Human Rights Day message highlighted the harassment and alleged killings of Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM) activists.
According to Amnesty International’s Write for Rights, AbM members in eKhenana in KwaZulu-Natal were vocal about corruption in local government. The movement opened a political school intended to teach English to residents which has a farm, communal kitchen and a shop.
The group however faced threats, harassment and intimidation and have allegedly been victims of attempted murder and murder.
According to AbM, 24 of its members, including four women, were killed since the movement's inception in 2005 and July 2023.
Last year, the Durban magistrate's court found Khaya Ngubane guilty of the killing of AbM deputy chairperson of the eKhenana commune Ayanda Ngila, who was gunned down in March 2022.
Amnesty International has called on the government to protect human rights defenders.
In 2018, Phumlani Ndlovu, a police officer at Cato Manor police station, was found guilty of killing AbM member Nqobile Nzuza in September 2013.
In 2016, two ANC councillors Velile Lutyeku and Mduduzi Ngcobo were found guilty for hiring hitman Mlungisi Ndlovu to kill Thuli Ndlovu in KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu-Natal, in September 2014.
It said AbM’s general secretary Thapelo Mohapi is in hiding after receiving threats because of his activism for the rights of those in eKhenana.
Mohapi was also a member of Amnesty International’s global Write for Rights campaign which garnered the support of half a million people to urge police to investigate the cases of the killing of AbM activists and to offer protection to Mohapi and other members.
“Human rights defenders play a crucial role in holding authorities accountable and advancing human rights and social justice. Yet, tragically, many of these brave individuals face intimidation, harassment, and even violence and death for their noble efforts,” said Amnesty International SA’s executive director Shenilla Mohamed.
Amnesty International SA also called for justice for Fikile Ntshangase, an activist who was gunned down in her KwaZulu-Natal home in October 2020. She was a vocal critic of Tendele Coal's proposal to extend mining operations in the area.
The human rights organisation also called for the protection of Nonhle Mbuthuma, a land and environmental rights activist in the Eastern Cape, who has been receiving threats. In March 2016, Mbuthuma’s colleague, Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe, was killed shortly after telling her of a hit list that the two of them were on.
“Human rights defenders play a crucial role in holding authorities accountable and advancing human rights and social justice. Yet, tragically, many of these brave individuals face intimidation, harassment and even violence and death for their noble efforts.
“The attacks on those fighting for basic rights are a grave violation of human dignity. It is imperative that our government takes decisive action to ensure the protection of these individuals and enacts strong legislation to safeguard their rights ... We cannot allow a culture of impunity to prevail,” Mohamed said.
