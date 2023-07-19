×

South Africa

Amnesty International SA ‘not surprised’ by Putin announcement

19 July 2023 - 17:00
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
The South African government has announced that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be attending the 15th Brics Summit.
Amnesty International South Africa has weighed in on the news that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be attending the 15th Brics Summit next month.

“The government’s clarification that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Brics summit is perhaps unsurprising given South Africa’s firm obligation to arrest and surrender him to the ICC [International Criminal Court],” said executive director Shenilla Mohamed.

Mohamed was referring to an announcement by the office of the president that after a “mutual agreement” between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Putin, the latter will not travel to South Africa in August. 

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov,” the Presidency said.

Mohamed said: “As a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, South Africa has a duty to arrest and surrender President Putin to the court if he sets foot in the country.

“South Africa was instrumental in building consensus for the creation of the ICC, more than 20 years ago, to bring an end to impunity for crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It has been at the forefront of international justice and should continue to lead, even when others refuse to.”

The announcement, made on Wednesday, comes days after the two leaders spoke about the Black Sea grain initiative and preparations for the summit. 

It also lays to rest months of speculation over Putin’s visit. South Africa has been in a predicament after the ICC issued a warrant of arrest against Putin in March. SA is a signatory to the court and therefore obliged to make the arrest. 

TimesLIVE

