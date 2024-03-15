×

South Africa

Gunmen ambush and kill bar lounge owner

15 March 2024 - 08:00
The victim was outside his bar lounge with three other people, including his brother, when unknown gunmen driving a Mazda 3 opened fire to their direction. File photo.
Image: File photo

Police in Limpopo launched a manhunt after a 34-year-old businessman was gunned down at Muledane in the Thohoyandou policing area.

Police opened a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting at about 6pm on Wednesday.

The victim was outside his bar lounge with three other people, including his brother, when unknown gunmen driving a Mazda 3 opened fire in their direction.

Ledwaba said: “Some managed to escape, but the owner of the bar lounge was killed.”

TimesLIVE

