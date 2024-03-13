One dead, two injured as gunman shoots at Durban bus

At least one person has died and two others were injured when a bus was shot at in Durban on Wednesday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to the incident at the intersection of Berghill and Newlands West Drive about 5.30pm when three armed men started shooting at the bus for an unknown reason.

“Paramedics triaged the scene and found one female and two males had sustained gunshot wounds. One of the men had been taken privately to hospital before the paramedics arrival.

“One female believed to be in her fifties sustained fatal gunshot wounds. A male also believed to be in his fifties had sustained injuries to his back and was stabilised on scene.”

Jamieson said the motive for the shooting is unknown and police were on scene.

TimesLIVE