×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position

13 March 2024 - 09:20
A closed valve left some Joburg residents without water supplies for more than a week.
A closed valve left some Joburg residents without water supplies for more than a week.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong/ File photo

After some Johannesburg suburbs were left without water for nine days, technicians found the fault was simple: a valve was closed and needed to be opened.

Johannesburg Water said the Rand Water Waterval system was not showing flows going through the meter.

“Johannesburg Water teams conducted field investigations, taking pressure readings from their reservoirs along the pipe route up to the Rand Water Waterval dam meter (RW Waterval reservoir), while RW teams were conducting investigations on the supply pipe coming from the Meredale system.

“After the team met at the Waterval meter and confirmed the meter indicated zero flow, engagement between the teams concluded the valve on the take-off from the pipe coming from the Meredale system should be checked.

“The valve was found in a closed position and was subsequently opened.”

Ward councillor Nicole van Dyk confirmed being told about the issue.

“They had not opened up the valve, a massive valve, and once they did water started flowing through. Rand Water needs to be engaged on this. There needs to be some type of punitive measure, and there needs to be some kind of accountability,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Technical teams, councillors consulting with Joburg Water as 25 suburbs in Randburg area remain dry

Large parts of Randburg continued to suffer without water supplies on Monday morning despite Joburg Water's action plan to recover the Linden 1 and ...
News
2 days ago

SOWETAN | Dry taps the new normal

The provision of clean drinking water ought to be what every citizen expects from their government as a bare minimum.
Opinion
5 days ago

Water restored to three hospitals, but West Rand facility dry

Water supply was restored to three health facilities on Friday morning after outages caused by challenges at utilities responsible for the service.
News
4 days ago

Dry taps: Joburg Water says system recovering after Eikenhof outage, but some areas still without water

Johannesburg Water says its systems are continuing to recover after the outage at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.
News
6 days ago

Joburg's dry taps: Full recovery will take a few days

Water levels at Johannesburg reservoirs are still low after the outage at the Eikenhof pump station.
News
6 days ago

Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg

City Power envisages repairs to a major Rand Water substation being completed by Tuesday evening while multiple "dry" suburbs across Johannesburg ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court