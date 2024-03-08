Nengomasha urges rivals to end Downs’ dominance

Cups Pirates have won since their 2011/12 season’s league success
As all eyes will be on the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium tomorrow, Amakhosi legend Tinashe Nengomasha has reminded the Soweto heavyweights to put more emphasis on dethroning perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns.
In fact, Nengomasha feels there hasn’t been much difference between Pirates and Chiefs in the league in the past few years, agreeing with those who say the cups Pirates have won since their last league title, in the 2011/12 season, have made them look better than Chiefs. Amakhosi last won a cup when they were league champions in the 2014/15 term.
“At the end of the day when we compare Chiefs and Pirates in the league, we need to look at the whole league first. You have a Sundowns who are on course to win their seventh league title in a row, so firstly before we look at how Chiefs and Pirates are doing, we must emphasise that they must close the gap between them and Sundowns,'” Nengomasha told Sowetan from Zimbabwe this week.
“Sundowns have set the bar very high, so Chiefs and Pirates must work hard to make sure Sundowns don't dominate going forward. Speaking about the difference between Chiefs and Pirates in the league, I think they are at the same level.
“Yes, Pirates have won cups here and there since their last league but they need to win the league more often for them to be better than Chiefs. I think these cups make them look a little bit better than Chiefs but in actual fact, they are both not doing so well in the league as big teams.”
Chiefs ended their winless streak this week by beating Golden Arrows, with new sensation Wandile Duba netting the winner.
Cups Pirates have won since their 2011/12 season’s league success
Nedbank Cup (2014 & 2023); MTN8 (2020, 2022 and 2023)
How have Pirates fared in the past five seasons in the league compared to Chiefs?
2018/19: Pirates 2nd, 57 pts and Chiefs 9th, 39 pts (difference: 18 points)
2019/20: Chiefs 2nd, 57 pts and Pirates 3rd, 52 pts (different: 5 points)
2020/21: Pirates 3rd, 50 pts and Chiefs 8th, 36 pts (difference: 14 points)
2021/22: Chiefs 5th, 47 pts and Pirates 6th, 44 pts (difference: 3 points)
2022/23: Pirates 2nd, 54 pts and Chiefs 5th, 44 pts (difference: 10 points)
