AfriForum seeks clarity on six-month closure of Lesotho water tunnel

AfriForum has sought clarification from the department of water & sanitation — and expressed concerns regarding the upcoming six-month closure of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel.

The department announced last week that the closure is scheduled from October 1 to March 31 2025. It said the closure was prompted by the need for extensive maintenance and repair work in the tunnels to ensure optimal water supply.

The shutdown is set to affect water supply to South Africa. The Vaal river system as well as users along the Liebenbergsvlei river will be affected. Water supply to Mafube, Nketoana and Dihlabeng local municipalities in the Free State will also be affected.

In a letter to the department, AfriForum acknowledged the necessity of the maintenance work and sought detailed information on the plans and measures the department has in place to ensure water security during the maintenance period.