Residents of Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill and Waterfall in Johannesburg who have smart meters have been selected for the expansion of Eskom's “load-limiting” initiative.
Load-limiting – which was piloted in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, where it was first rolled out in June last year – is intended to allow residents to use some appliances during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding. The initiative expanded to Riverside View in the second half of 2023 and more areas across Gauteng are expected to be added in future.
“Through load-limiting measures, during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 amps to 10 amps. This will allow customers to continue the minimal use of electricity for essential appliances such as lights, TVs, WiFi routers, fridges and security systems.
“An hour before the start of load shedding, Eskom will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their cellphones. The system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption. Thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for 30 minutes before supply is restored.”
The national grid is under pressure, with load shedding at stage 3 for peak and off-peak periods announced on Wednesday night. – TimesLIVE
Load-limiting project rolls out to more Joburg suburbs
Image: John Liebenberg
