South Africa

Drug user nephew who killed magistrate aunt is jailed

By TimesLIVE - 01 March 2024 - 16:05
Magistrate Romay van Rooyen was found dead in her home in Marina Da Gama in Cape Town.
Image: Facebook/ Romay van Rooyen

Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's nephew has been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court to 20 years in prison for her murder.

Cassidy Hartzenberg was a drug user who had an argument with his aunt about money, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Van Rooyen’s body was found by her sister in her Marina Da Gama home in Cape Town on September 10 2022, a day after her murder. The court heard she had a close relationship with her family and they knew something was wrong when she did not answer her phone.

There was no sign of forced entry and only her car and cash were taken. Her car was discovered abandoned in Mitchells Plain the next day. 

Hartzenberg, then 18 years old, was a pallbearer at her funeral and appeared emotional as loved ones spoke about his aunt.

“In his plea and sentencing agreement finalised today [Friday] he confesses they had a good relationship and she emotionally and financially supported him and his family. He claims he visited her on the day of her murder to ask for financial assistance for a job application. They were sitting in the lounge when he asked her but she refused, got up and went into her bedroom,” Ntabazalila said.

“He followed her and she was facing away from him when he entered her bedroom. He put his hands around her neck and strangled her. She resisted and fought for her life. He claims he could not stop what he was doing and could not control his anger. She fell to the ground and he realised what he had done as she was no longer breathing.”

He stayed with her body until the early hours of the next day and then drove her vehicle to Mitchells Plain where he abandoned it on Jakes Gerwel Road.

Van Rooyen's death sent shock waves through the legal fraternity. She was a former prosecutor for many years before joining the magistracy.

Western Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell said it was sad Van Rooyen fell victim to a crime she fought against — crimes against women and children — where she ensured victims received justice and perpetrators were sent to prison.

“This is a reality that this type of crime affects all of us and we need to put our efforts together to stop it.”

TimesLIVE

