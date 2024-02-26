×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Judge refuses application to have prosecutor removed in Isis-linked murder trial

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 26 February 2024 - 12:00
Members of the Hawks raided Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio's homestead in Endlovini in February 2018.
Members of the Hawks raided Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio's homestead in Endlovini in February 2018.
Image: Orrin Singh

Durban high court judge Esther Steyn has refused an application brought by Isis-linked couple Sayfudeen Del Vecchio and Bibi Patel, who sought to have prosecutor Mahen Naidu recused from the trial.

The pair are charged with the kidnapping and killing of international botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders in 2018. They are standing trial with Malawian Ahmed Mussa Jackson and also face charges of robbery and malicious damage to property.

Steyn said in the high court on Monday, after considering the submissions by the state and defence, she felt Naidu should remain as prosecutor to complete the trial.

Naidu told the court the state was ready to bring in another witness and the matter was scheduled to proceed after an adjournment.

The case, which has been strictly controlled by police, had further security reinforcements who cordoned off court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

From Zuma’s arms deal case to impeachment: 5 things you need to know about judge Hlophe’s legal battle

Western Cape judge president Mandlakayise John Hlophe has become the first judge in South Africa to be impeached by parliament.
News
4 days ago

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe impeached

The National Assembly has voted to impeach Western Cape judge president John Mandlakayise Hlophe.
News
4 days ago

Impeachment vote to go ahead after court torpedoes interdict bid by judge John Hlophe

Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has failed in an 11th-hour bid in court to halt a parliamentary vote on his impeachment.
News
5 days ago

Judge Esther Steyn to hear prosecutor removal case in Isis-linked trial

Durban high court judge Esther Steyn has put the Islamic State-linked couple charged with the murders of British botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders ...
News
6 days ago

Judge wants to start hearing evidence in Charl Kinnear murder trial

Alleged underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack appeared in the Cape Town high court on Monday for the murder of police detective Charl Kinnear.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism