“In addition, academic activities for bachelor of pharmacy III students have been suspended with immediate effect. The dean of the school will determine the commencement date of academic activities for the class, taking into account the health and safety of the students affected.”
The university said it would offer psychosocial support services to the affected students and other members of their class who need it.
“As we get to the bottom of the cause of this tragedy, we wish all the affected students a speedy recovery. The university community, through the dean of school, will be kept informed of developments.”
31 pharmacy students stricken by ‘eyesight problems’ at Sefako Makgatho University
Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University confirmed the suspension of academic activities for the third year bachelor of pharmacy class after 31 students had to be treated for eyesight issues.
The university confirmed this in a statement released on Thursday. It said the students “experienced eyesight problems after their laboratory/practical session at the university”.
“The students are receiving medical attention and treatment at Tshwane District hospital (10 students) and Pretoria West Hospital Folateng (21 students).
“After consultation with school leadership, management closed the laboratory in question with immediate effect to allow the investigation to determine the cause of the students' medical condition(s) to be concluded without delay.
