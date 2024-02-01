Pretoria Moot police station commander Col Karel Swanepoel is expected to continue his testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Lead investigator in the trial Brig Bongani Gininda said on Wednesday he did not meet Ntokozo Mjiyako before the trial, though the attorney had previously worked for the police.
Mjiyako's CV states he was a captain working in legal support roles in the transnational commercial crimes and crime intelligence units between 2010 and 2016. In 2020, he represented one of the five accused at their first appearance in the Boksburg magistrate's court after their arrest for Meyiwa's October 2014 murder in Vosloorus.
WATCH | Col Karel Swanepoel continues testimony at Senzo Meyiwa trial
Courtesy of SABC
