×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Col Karel Swanepoel continues testimony at Senzo Meyiwa trial

By TimesLIVE - 01 February 2024 - 10:45

Courtesy of SABC

Pretoria Moot police station commander Col Karel Swanepoel is expected to continue his testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Lead investigator in the trial Brig Bongani Gininda said on Wednesday he did not meet Ntokozo Mjiyako before the trial, though the attorney had previously worked for the police.

Mjiyako's CV states he was a captain working in legal support roles in the transnational commercial crimes and crime intelligence units between 2010 and 2016. In 2020, he represented one of the five accused at their first appearance in the Boksburg magistrate's court after their arrest for Meyiwa's October 2014 murder in Vosloorus.

TimesLIVE

Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed earlier legal representative

Whether Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi gave a mandate to attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako to represent him when he first appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's ...
News
6 days ago

Meyiwa trial turns to court audio records to answer questions about Ntanzi's initial lawyer

Attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako withdrew from representing Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in a letter on March 2 2021, according to an audio recording of ...
News
5 days ago

Cops link four men accused of killing Meyiwa to Kelly Khumalo

Police have linked four men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa to his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge