South Africa

WATCH | Groblersdal farmers assault case

By Staff reporter - 31 January 2024 - 11:58

Courtesy of SABC News

Piet Groenewald (63) and Stephen Greef (27) are facing murder charges.

The duo is appearing at the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

They allegedly assaulted and set dogs on a farm security officer in a case that's believed to be racially motivated. Sixty-three-year-old

