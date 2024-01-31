WATCH | Groblersdal farmers assault case
Piet Groenewald (63) and Stephen Greef (27) are facing murder charges.
The duo is appearing at the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.
They allegedly assaulted and set dogs on a farm security officer in a case that's believed to be racially motivated. Sixty-three-year-old
Minister Bheki Cele says #Groblersdal has a history of racial tensions. "We just wanted to be here to give support to all law enforcement and to make sure things are quiet and peaceful.." @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/n0RGb7rPNZ— Jeanette Chabalala (@J_chabalala) January 31, 2024
