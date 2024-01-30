WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Gininda is the latest to take the stand in the trial within a trial, looking at the admissibility of confessions made by two of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi and Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.

During Friday's proceedings, the court listened to a recording in which Ntanzi reportedly complained about his then-lawyer, Ntokozo Mjiyakho, who allegedly wanted him to confess to Meyiwa's murder.

Due to the poor quality of the audio, the sitting was postponed to Tuesday, for the written transcript of the accused's first appearances in the Boksburg magistrate's court, to be handed to the defence.

Ntanzi, Sibyia, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus, in 2014.