WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Gininda is the latest to take the stand in the trial within a trial, looking at the admissibility of confessions made by two of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi and Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.
During Friday's proceedings, the court listened to a recording in which Ntanzi reportedly complained about his then-lawyer, Ntokozo Mjiyakho, who allegedly wanted him to confess to Meyiwa's murder.
Due to the poor quality of the audio, the sitting was postponed to Tuesday, for the written transcript of the accused's first appearances in the Boksburg magistrate's court, to be handed to the defence.
Ntanzi, Sibyia, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.
Meyiwa was shot and killed at his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus, in 2014.
State's Adv. Baloyi states that Mshololo can't conduct a cross-examination on behalf of accused no. 2 [Ntanzi]as his legal representative [Mngomezulu] has done so already so.
Adv. Mshololo begins her cross-examination of Brig. Gininda, "in respect of accused no. 2."
The #SenzoMeyiwaTrial resumes at Pretoria High Court.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 30, 2024
Adv. Z. Mshololo starts to cross-examine the lead investigating officer, Brig. Gininda.@Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/IMmVa8XGUz
14:04 - Court proceedings resume
11:22 - Court adjourns until 14:00
11:20 - Advocate Zandile Mshololo requests an adjournment to allow her to read through the transcripts she received in the morning.
#SenzoMeyiwatrial Adv. Zandile Mshololo, representing accused 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli ask for a short adjournment so that she can go through transcripts from the lower court.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 30, 2024
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng grants the request and orders the court to resume at 2 p.m.⁰@Moloi_Herman1
Adv. Nxumalo: "Is it correct that when you met accused no. four in July 2020, you used the warning statement form?" Gininda: "Yes"
11:00 - Adv. Nxumalo: "Is it correct that on 6 July 2020, you met accused number four at Leeuwkop prison?" Gininda: "Yes, that's correct."
Advocate Charles Mnisi, representing accused No. 3, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, also tells the court that he has no question for Brig Gininda.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 30, 2024
Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo representing Mthokozisi Maphisa, stands and asks the witness about the warning statements he commissioned for…
10:50 - Adv. Nxumalo questions Brig. Gininda on a statement he made on the 15th of October 2020. Gininda acknowledges the statement.
10:44 - Adv. Zithulele Nxumalo begins his cross-examination of Brig. Gininda. Nxumalo asks, " When did you meet accused number two first?" Gininda: 18 June 2020 in Carletonville
Advocate Charles Mnisi tells the court that he has no questions for Brig Gininda. He explains to the court that the contents of the transcript do not affect his client Mthobisi Mncube.
State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi explains to the court that there were delays in booking out accused number two, which led to the delayed start.
The #SenzoMeyiwa trial is about to resume at the Pretoria High Court.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 30, 2024
Lead investigating officer Brig. Bongani Gininda is expected to continue with his evidence.@Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/5sh7BUdC6D
10:33 - Court proceedings resume for the day
SowetanLIVE