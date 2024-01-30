×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By Staff Reporter - 30 January 2024 - 10:33

Courtesy of SABC News

The cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 

Gininda is the latest to take the stand in the trial within a trial, looking at the admissibility of confessions made by two of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi and Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.

During Friday's proceedings, the court listened to a recording in which Ntanzi reportedly complained about his then-lawyer, Ntokozo Mjiyakho, who allegedly wanted him to confess to Meyiwa's murder. 

Due to the poor quality of the audio, the sitting was postponed to Tuesday, for the written transcript of the accused's first appearances in the Boksburg magistrate's court, to be handed to the defence.

Ntanzi, Sibyia, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus, in 2014.

Two of the accused Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi in the dock at the Pretoria High Court.
Two of the accused Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi in the dock at the Pretoria High Court.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

State's Adv. Baloyi states that Mshololo can't conduct a cross-examination on behalf of accused no. 2 [Ntanzi]as his legal representative [Mngomezulu] has done so already so.

Adv. Mshololo begins her cross-examination of Brig. Gininda, "in respect of accused no. 2."

 14:04 - Court proceedings resume

Adv Zandile Mshololo consulting with accused Fisokuhle Ntuli during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Adv Zandile Mshololo consulting with accused Fisokuhle Ntuli during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

11:22 - Court adjourns until 14:00

11:20 - Advocate Zandile Mshololo requests an adjournment to allow her to read through the transcripts she received in the morning.

 Adv. Nxumalo: "Is it correct that when you met accused no. four in July 2020, you used the warning statement form?" Gininda: "Yes"

11:00 - Adv. Nxumalo: "Is it correct that on 6 July 2020, you met accused number four at Leeuwkop prison?" Gininda: "Yes, that's correct."

10:50 - Adv. Nxumalo questions Brig. Gininda on a statement he made on the 15th of October 2020. Gininda acknowledges the statement.

10:44 - Adv. Zithulele Nxumalo begins his cross-examination of Brig. Gininda. Nxumalo asks, " When did you meet accused number two first?" Gininda: 18 June 2020 in Carletonville

Advocate Charles Mnisi tells the court that he has no questions for Brig Gininda. He explains to the court that the contents of the transcript do not affect his client Mthobisi Mncube.

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi explains to the court that there were delays in booking out accused number two, which led to the delayed start. 

10:33 - Court proceedings resume for the day

SowetanLIVE

Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed earlier legal representative

Whether Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi gave a mandate to attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako to represent him when he first appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's ...
News
4 days ago

Meyiwa trial turns to court audio records to answer questions about Ntanzi's initial lawyer

Attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako withdrew from representing Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in a letter on March 2 2021, according to an audio recording of ...
News
3 days ago

‘My son was my everything’ – grieving mom reminisces

While spirits were high on the matric results day, slain Hlompho Mbetse’s mother says she switched off her phone because it was triggering to ...
News
4 days ago

Cops link four men accused of killing Meyiwa to Kelly Khumalo

Police have linked four men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa to his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo.
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge