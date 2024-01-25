WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Brig. Gininda questioned on 'R3m bribe'
Following explosive revelations linking the accused to Kelly Khumalo, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
During his cross-examination on Wednesday, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that two of the hitmen were connected to Khumalo via sworn confession statements they allegedly made to police, while the other two were linked via cellphone evidence.
The men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed at his girlfriend Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's Eastrand in 2014.
The accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Gininda returns to the stand.
12:33 - Court adjourns for the day
Judge Mokgoatlheng directs the court to make arrangements to be made to collect the CD [original footage] of proceedings from the Boskurg magistrates' court on 27 October 2020.
12:27 - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng questions where the video in Adv Mngomezulu's phone was sourced. Adv Mngomezulu, "TikTok"
Adv Mnisi explains that the defence requested a full transcription of court proceedings of the first appearance of the accused no 2 [Ntanzi] when he was represented by Adv Mjiyako, however, it wasn't made available.
12:15 - Adv Baloyi objects to the playing of the video referred to by Adv Mnisi.
12:10 - Adv Mnisi informs the court that the video which is on Adv Mngomezulu's phone, shows what happened at the Boksburg magistrate court after Ntanzi's first appearance. He further explains that his cross-examination will delve further into whether Ntanzi appointed Mjiyako as his legal representative.
Adv Mngomezulu seeks to clarify whether Ntanzi was transported in a Toyota Fortuner, which was the same vehicle Sgt. Mogane was using. Gininda denies this, explaining that the vehicle was parked at a garage in Benoni.
11:56 - Court proceedings resume
11:20 - Court takes short adjournment
Gininda insists that Ntanzi made a confession before the magistrate and indicated that Mjiyako was his legal representative.
11:13 - Adv Mngomezulu tells the court that his client [Ntanzi] denies appointing Mjiyako as his legal representative or making a confession before the magistrate on the 24th.
Adv Mngomezulu asks Brig Gininda when he met Mjiyako, Ntanzi's lawyer. Gininda said the 23rd [June 2020], a day before the alleged second confession
11:09 - Adv Mngomezulu "So the 24th was the day he (Ntanzi) made the second confession before the court." Gininda agrees.
Gininda adds that Ntanzi's confession had already implicated all the suspects present before the court.
Brig Gininda: "I don't have the budget...The accused cooperated with me. The confession was made on the 19th. Why would you offer an accused person money?"
11:02 - Adv Mngomezulu questions Gininda about the alleged R3m offered to Ntanzi on the 21st to confess and implicate his co-accused.
10:55 - Adv Mngomezulu tells the court that Ntanzi claims that Brig Gininda was following the vehicle the accused was travelling, in before meeting at Phokeng police station. Gininda denies the allegation.
10:35 - Brig Gininda tells the court that he met with Ntanza at Phokeng police station[on the 19th] to take his confession, however; there was no indication that the accused was assaulted.
Adv Mngomezulu questions Brigadier Bongani Gininda over the alleged assault of his client at a filling station in Alberton [on 18 June 2020]. Gininda denies being present.
10:22 - Defence advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who represents accused no. 2 Bongani Ntanzi, commences with cross-examination.
Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu applies for the confession clip to be played in court.
10:15 - Court proceedings resume for the day
