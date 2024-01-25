WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Brig. Gininda questioned on 'R3m bribe'

Following explosive revelations linking the accused to Kelly Khumalo, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

During his cross-examination on Wednesday, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that two of the hitmen were connected to Khumalo via sworn confession statements they allegedly made to police, while the other two were linked via cellphone evidence.

The men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed at his girlfriend Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's Eastrand in 2014.

The accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gininda returns to the stand.