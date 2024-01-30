×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Degrading’: Steenhuisen slammed for ‘drunkard’ analogy, dragging Pep Stores in Lesufi rant

By TIMESLIVE - 30 January 2024 - 16:19
DA leader John Steenhuisen's remarks about Gauteng's crime wardens are in the spotlight. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen's remarks about Gauteng's crime wardens are in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA leader John Steenhuisen has received backlash after using a “drunkard” analogy while criticising the appointment of 4,000 crime wardens, an initiative introduced by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Last month, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola recommended the crime wardens be given the legal status of provincial traffic officers. This received mixed reactions after the Sunday Times highlighted that wardens were involved in 22 crashes with their new BMWs within months.

Speaking at a party campaign event in Soshanguve, Pretoria at the weekend, Steenhuisen made critical remarks about the wardens and ruffled feathers.

What did Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting Pep Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended they were ‘crime wardens’. What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a community?” he said.

The quote was posted on the party’s social media platforms and on X and gained almost
3-million views by Tuesday.

Many people were unhappy with his analogy and described it as degrading to the crime wardens. Some conceded the appointment of the crime wardens was “ill-informed” but said Steenhuisen was being classist and discriminated against poor people who buy clothes at Pep outlets.

Here are some reactions from social media: 

TimesLIVE

READER LETTER | DA leader Steenhuisen is showing his true colours

I have learned with a great degree of dismay of the comments made by DA leader, John Steenhuisen, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to detect ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

SOWETAN | DA leader’s comments offensive

Our politicians should never be allowed to get away with making reckless and insensitive statements laced with racial undertones.
Opinion
1 day ago

Non-returning DA MPs may quit the party or blame it, warns Helen Zille

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has warned that those who may not make the cut to return to parliament on the party's ticket after the 2024 ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge