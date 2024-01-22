WATCH | SA Government Leaders on X Report release

To launch the 4th annual South African Government Leaders on X report, Decode Communications, in partnership with the Sowetan newspaper and Good Governance Africa, is hosting a panel discussion.

The conversation is being held under the topic, ‘South Africa’s Democracy at 30 Years: Prioritising Open Governance for Meaningful Citizen Engagement’.

This aims to foster an insightful dialogue on progress, challenges faced, and prospects for promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen involvement in governance by bringing together experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders.

The hosts of the discussion are Nwabisa Makunga, Sowetan editor and Patrick Kulati, the CEO of GGA – Southern African Regional Office.