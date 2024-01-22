WATCH | SA Government Leaders on X Report release
To launch the 4th annual South African Government Leaders on X report, Decode Communications, in partnership with the Sowetan newspaper and Good Governance Africa, is hosting a panel discussion.
The conversation is being held under the topic, ‘South Africa’s Democracy at 30 Years: Prioritising Open Governance for Meaningful Citizen Engagement’.
This aims to foster an insightful dialogue on progress, challenges faced, and prospects for promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen involvement in governance by bringing together experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders.
The hosts of the discussion are Nwabisa Makunga, Sowetan editor and Patrick Kulati, the CEO of GGA – Southern African Regional Office.
Academic and columnist explains why some government leaders do not feel the need to be accountable in their engagement on social media.
"Good information can close the societal divide" - Lorato Tshenkeng, CEO of Decode Communications
The top 5 most followed government leaders on X are Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe, Panyaza Lesufi, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Zizi Kodwa.
CEO of Decode Communications Lorato Tshenkeng presents the government on Twitter report that examines how cabinet ministers, premiers and their spokespeople use X to exchange citizens.
