'Blow' for Joburg east residents as bid to halt Egoli Gas cut-off fails
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo images
Egoli Gas is set to proceed with its disconnection of piped natural gas in several Johannesburg east suburbs at the end of the month after the latest attempt to halt the termination failed.
Last Thursday the Johannesburg high court dismissed the Kensington Community Association's (KCA) urgent application to halt the termination pending a final decision by the court.
The association took Egoli Gas to court in a bid to stop its decision to stop supplying piped natural gas to some customers in Kensington because its “network infrastructure has reached the end of its lifespan”.
Other suburbs affected are Bezuidenhout Valley, Malvern and Bertrams.
Egoli Gas spokesperson Sewela Makgolane welcomed the judgment: “The court noted the urgent application lacked merit and was dismissed with costs in favour of Egoli Gas due to factual and legal reasons. The court ruling in Egoli’s favour demonstrates the company’s decision to discontinue the supply of piped natural gas to the affected areas is both commercially rational and legally permissible.
PHATHUTSHEDZO KHANGALE | Poor record-keeping exposes Joburg to gas disasters
“Furthermore, the court found the KCA did not sufficiently substantiate the significance of their case as the residents who purportedly supported their application accounted for roughly 3% of the overall affected residents. We continue to encourage all customers who have not yet completed their conversions to do so ahead of the termination date.”
Makgolane confirmed that of the 467 residents affected by the cut-off, 393 have accepted the offer to convert them to liquefied petroleum gas [LPG].
“In many instances, customers were able to convert to LPG at no cost as a result of Egoli’s ex gratia payments”, she said.
Brett Anderson of the KCA described the court judgment as a “blow” to communities such as Kensington “trying to raise a voice on these issues”.
“The outcome is extremely disappointing. This is an energy service that was part of Johannesburg infrastructure since 1920.
“It is a blow and we believe January 31 is going to be a devastating day in the history of Johannesburg,” he said.
Despite this setback, Anderson confirmed they will continue the fight in a higher court.
“Watch this space. We're not giving up yet and we're positive we will appeal this. The fight's not over. We need to make sure communities are heard.”
