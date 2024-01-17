Sharks look set to lose experienced campaigner Janse van Rensburg to France

The Sharks look set to lose experienced centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg at the end of the current campaign, with the player reported to have attracted interest in Europe.
A few reports have suggested Janse van Rensburg has agreed to join French club Bordeaux Begles ahead of next season.
The 29-year-old star joined the Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks in 2022 and was a big feature for the Durban-based franchise in the previous United Rugby Championship (URC) season.
However, this season he has not been a regular in the Sharks’ starting line-up, playing off the bench most of the time under new coach John Plumtree.
Asked about the future of the player at the Sharks, director of rugby Neil Powell acknowledged Janse van Rensburg’s deal at Kings Park Stadium is set to lapse in June.
“ Rohan is signed with us until the end of the year (season) and we haven’t gone into discussion whether we are going to resign his contract,” Powell said.
“For now, the only thing I can say is that he is committed to the Sharks and is signed to the Sharks until the end of June this year.”
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Powell is focused on helping the Sharks finish at the top of their pool in the Challenge Cup as they chase a home fixture for the round of 16 and better seeding.
The Sharks, who are away to the Dragons this weekend in the tournament, have already secured their place in the round of 16.
The Sharks don’t see the Challenge Cup only as a chance to win silverware this season, but also an opportunity to get back to the prestigious Champions Cup.
To achieve a pole finish in pool one, the Sharks will need to be able to outclass the Dragons and their dangerous kicking game.
“We have obviously done our analysis on the team and they are pretty much as a team that is kicking long in trying to pin you in your half to get set phases to attack from,” Powell said.
“They are pretty good in their first three phases and that is probably where they score most of their tries, in their first three phases of a lineout and scrum.
“You can see they spend a lot of time in their set phase strike and how they score from it.
“That’s probably what we will get from them and the weather won't make it the greatest day. It might be raining that day.”
The Dragons are the only team the Sharks have been able to beat in the URC this season, where they have lost eight games.
Powell expects the Welsh side to be a different challenge to the one that lost to the Sharks late year at Kings Park Stadium.
This weekend's game will take place at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales, on Sunday (7.30pm, SA time).
