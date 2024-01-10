×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Demarcation board rejects proposal to merge DA-led uMngeni with neighbouring municipalities

10 January 2024 - 17:15
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Municipal Demarcation Board rejected an ANC-backed proposal for the only DA-led municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to merge with two ANC-run councils.

The board concluded the proposal to merge DA-led uMngeni municipality with its two neighbouring ANC-led municipalities, Mpofana and Impendle, fails to meet the demarcation criteria and does not meet the threshold required for a category A or B municipality as provided in the Municipal Structures Act.

The DA won uMngeni in the 2021 local government elections and has since been perceived by some as a model of good governance and service delivery under mayor Chris Pappas.

In its objection, the DA said redetermination of uMngeni’s municipal boundaries would jeopardise the viability of the municipality and have a negative impact on service delivery, adding it would disrupt social and economic relationships, cause confusion and hardship as well as undo the “great work” done by the mayor and his team.

The proposed incorporation also saw more than 10,000 objections from uMngeni residents, including a council decision rejecting it.

Welcoming the decision, the DA said it was a victory for residents of uMngeni and a clear sign the party was on the right track in service delivery.

“Had the amalgamation gone ahead, poorly ANC-run local municipalities such as Msunduzi, Mpofana and Impendle, among others, would have merged with the efficiently run uMngeni local municipality,” said the DA Mooi-uMngeni constituency head Greg Krumbock.

He added the demarcation process is more than just about spatial planning; it also speaks to the ability to deliver services to residents, “something the ANC has dismally failed to do while the DA-run uMngeni has received local, national and international recognition for positive and resident-centred service delivery successes”.

The municipality highlighted improvements since the DA took over from the ANC.

These, according to the municipality, include “clearing a multimillion rand historical debt, increased basket of services and support to indigent households, tackling electricity issues, supporting and assisting youth-owned business and tourism, making uMngeni one of the fastest developing municipalities in the country.”

TimesLIVE

Toxicology backlog continues at state labs: DA

DA MP Michele Clarke is calling for information on interventions being taken to deal with the persisting toxicology backlog at forensic chemistry ...
News
9 hours ago

LISTEN | DA to take legal action against Nzimande over NSFAS 'kickback' saga as parties call for his resignation

DA leader John Steenhuisen announced on Monday his party will take legal action against education minister Blade Nzimande over allegations he ...
News
2 days ago

KZN DA councillor arrested on murder charges after family dies in home fire

A 48-year-old DA councillor in KwaZulu-Natal is due to appear in court after he was arrested for the alleged murder of his family in a house fire in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin