Rodgers asked police provincial leadership to urgently intervene in what, at the time, appeared to be another “violent, senseless incident”. However, he said after investigations he was informed by provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of Buthelezi’s arrest as a prime suspect.
“The DA in the province has before called for a thorough probe into the matter and for those involved to be held accountable, regardless of affiliation. This is still our position and we further call for the law to take its course in this and other matters,” said Rodgers.
The party would refer the matter to its federal legal commission, he added.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE Buthelezi was arrested on Monday afternoon in Ladysmith.
He said Buthelezi is appearing in the Bergville magistrate's court on Tuesday facing charges of murder and arson.
TimesLIVE
KZN DA councillor arrested on murder charges after family dies in home fire
Image: Gallo Images
A 48-year-old DA councillor in KwaZulu-Natal is due to appear in court after he was arrested for the alleged murder of his family in a house fire in October.
The party confirmed on Monday that Bergville councillor Michael Buthelezi had been arrested.
Buthelezi’s wife and three children died in a fire that engulfed the family home.
Buthelezi was rushed to hospital with severe burn wounds.
The party’s top brass, led by provincial leader Francois Rodgers, visited the injured Buthelezi in hospital.
R100k reward for info about KZN DA councillor gunned down in front of wife and children
Rodgers asked police provincial leadership to urgently intervene in what, at the time, appeared to be another “violent, senseless incident”. However, he said after investigations he was informed by provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of Buthelezi’s arrest as a prime suspect.
“The DA in the province has before called for a thorough probe into the matter and for those involved to be held accountable, regardless of affiliation. This is still our position and we further call for the law to take its course in this and other matters,” said Rodgers.
The party would refer the matter to its federal legal commission, he added.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE Buthelezi was arrested on Monday afternoon in Ladysmith.
He said Buthelezi is appearing in the Bergville magistrate's court on Tuesday facing charges of murder and arson.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos