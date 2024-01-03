Mbongeni Ngema’s life was celebrated at the Playhouse, Durban, in a memorial ceremony following his untimely death in a car crash on December 27.
His brother Nhlanhla said he was overcome by emotion. He was accompanied by the playwright and musician’s daughter MaNgema, who read his tribute on his behalf:
Dear family and friends, today as we gather to honour the memory of my beloved brother Mbongeni Ngema, I am filled with both sadness and gratitude.
Mbongeni was a remarkable soul whose presence in our lives was as a gift that will forever be cherished. His passion for life was contagious, his laughter was infectious and his kindness knew no boundaries.
Mbongeni’s dedication to his family, friends, and community was unwavering, leaving a mark in all who had the privilege of knowing him. His creativity and talent as an artist were unparalleled, bringing joy and inspiration to countless hearts through his music, storytelling and performances.
His legacy will continue to resonate through the melodies of his songs and the powerful narratives he shared with the world. Though he is no longer with us in the physical sense, Mbongeni’s love, wisdom and passion live on in each one of us.
Let us honour his memory by embracing the values he held dear, spreading kindness and by continuing to pursue the dreams that he had with dedication in life.
As we pay tribute to Mbongeni Ngema today, let us celebrate the beautiful moments we shared, the lessons he imparted, and the everlasting impact he had on our lives. May his spirit guide us and his memory give us comfort in these days ahead.
Rest in peace, dear brother. You will always be remembered and cherished in our hearts, with love and fond memories.
‘I am filled with sadness and gratitude’ – Mbongeni Ngema’s brother Nhlanhla
