In sickness and in health – Patient ties the knot from Gauteng hospital bed

Far East Rand Hospital management did not let sickness stand in the way of love when they allowed a patient to get married in his hospital bed on Sunday.
In a post shared by the hospital, it was reported that the wedding date of Godfrey Maboi, 49 and Paulinah Mogale, 44, was set before the groom was hospitalised on December 2 after a car accident.
Hailing from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni, the couple’s love story spans 28 years, and their journey to the altar gained momentum in December 2022 when they got engaged.
Hospital staff ensured they said “I do” in the presence of their family members, and those on duty shared ululations with the newlyweds.
“As a caring hospital the management is very excited about the event. We take pride in ensuring the bride and groom’s day was a success and will forever be a memorable event. We are not only a hospital but an institution that deeply cares for the patients we serve,” said hospital spokesperson Phumeza Ntuthuka.
Ntuthuka said the groom approached the operational manager in the ward where he is admitted, and his request was escalated to hospital management who granted permission.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The couple’s two-day wedding was supposed to have taken place on Saturday and Sunday.
“The family brought their own pastor who officiated the wedding and blessed the rings,” said Ntuthuka.
A video of the ceremony was shared on X.
On it the happy couple can be seen in traditional wedding attire, with the groom sporting a pair of blue shades.
The room was draped in yellow, with a table set up with gold champagne glasses.
Nurses, family and friends ululated when the couple exchanged their rings.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko congratulated the newlywed couple and wished them well in their marriage.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said the couple’s love story is an inspiration to many that irrespective of the obstacles one encounters in life, there is always a way.
She commended the management and staff of Far East Rand Hospital for their exceptional support and sensitivity in ensuring a memorable day was not overshadowed by the groom’s hospitalisation.
“Their commitment to patient-centred care and their willingness to accommodate this significant life event is testament to the outstanding professionalism and humanity within the healthcare profession. It aligns with the culture of service we are trying to foster across all public health facilities,” she said.
– TimesLIVE
