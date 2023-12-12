×

South Africa

AmaPanyazas 'must have same status as traffic cops' to exercise power: Lamola

There has been frustration over the delays in recognising the 6,000 Gauteng crime prevention wardens introduced by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

12 December 2023 - 18:45
Crime prevention wardens on a parade at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve in April. They paraded with members of the Gauteng traffic police. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Gauteng’s “amaPanyaza” crime wardens should be conferred the same legal status as Gauteng provincial traffic police for them to be legally recognised and to exercise power.

This was determined by minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola in response to a request by the Gauteng provincial government in June to designate the wardens as peace officers as outlined in the Criminal Procedure Act.

The minister has the authority to confer the status of peace officer on any person by their office and to exercise power under the act, any offence or any designated class of offences, ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

“After conducting a thorough analysis of the applicable legal frameworks, it was determined that for the Gauteng crime prevention wardens to exercise peace officer powers, they must assume the same legal status as Gauteng provincial traffic officers.

“Provincial traffic officers carry out their duties within the ambit of their peace officer designation, supported by the necessary legal framework,” Phiri said.

According to the Gauteng Provincial Road Traffic Act, it is up to the MEC for roads and transport to appoint provincial traffic officers.

There has been frustration over delays in recognising the 6,000 wardens employed by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to fight crime in the province.

Lesufi also launched an attack on an unnamed “minister”, stating his “days are numbered” for apparently not wanting to recognise the wardens. It was assumed he was referring to police minister Bheki Cele, who said it was not up to the ministry of police to recognise the wardens. Rather, it was in the hands of the justice department.

“The government is determined to take every possible measure to prevent crime and safeguard the wellbeing of our neighbourhoods,” said Phiri.

TimesLIVE

