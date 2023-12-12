×

South Africa

Durban coach makes brief appearance on statutory rape charge

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 12 December 2023 - 17:33
A sports coach who was arrested on Monday made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A prominent sports coach charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old made a brief appearance at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old multiple Comrades runner, who was dressed in tracksuit pants and a pink shirt, appeared composed during proceedings.

Prosecutor Treasure Mtimane said it appeared the accused was allegedly in a relationship with the minor, but it was unclear how long this had been going on.

He said the state needed to ascertain whether the accused's employer had taken action against him with regard to the alleged statutory rape.

“The state also needs to verify his address,” said Mtimane.

He said the teenager had positively identified the accused.

Members of the accused's family were present in the court gallery and were audibly upset when the prosecutor asked that the matter be adjourned.  

Magistrate F Seedat adjourned the case to December 19 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

