Two men who allegedly hijacked a funeral parlour vehicle are expected to appear before the Nebo magistrate's court in Limpopo soon to face charges of hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The suspects were arrested by members of the provincial murder and robbery unit and Sekhukhune district task team in connection with the hijacking of a Phokwane Funeral Directors' motor vehicle last Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the suspects, aged 23 and 26, were apprehended at separate locations during a joint operation executed on Thursday until the early hours on Friday.
“Police reports indicate employees of the funeral parlour were driving a Toyota Fortuner and intending to deposit cash at Jane Furse Plaza when they were allegedly hijacked by the two suspects who did not manage to steal the money,” he said.
Mashaba said the 23-year-old suspect was arrested at his residence in Kgaruthuthu Section, Ga-Marishane village under Nebo policing area.
“The operational team proceeded to Jane Furse policing precinct in Mamone village and arrested his alleged accomplice, aged 26, at his hideout on December 8. The suspect led police to his residence in the village. A search was conducted and police discovered an unlicensed firearm ,” said Mashaba.
He said the firearm was confiscated and a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was added against the suspect.
Two suspects arrested for hijacking funeral parlour vehicle in Limpopo
Image: gorgev / 123rf
