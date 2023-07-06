×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rampant hijacking of eThekwini vehicles affects service delivery, endangers lives: municipality

06 July 2023 - 13:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Six men have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of car parts belonging to eThekwini municipality vehicles. Stock photo.
Six men have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of car parts belonging to eThekwini municipality vehicles. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

In the face of increased hijackings of municipal vehicles, six men have been nabbed with car parts allegedly stolen from the eThekwini municipality's fleet.

The municipality said on Thursday it has experienced a “sharp rise” in hijacking incidents involving municipal and contractor vehicles. 

“In the current financial year, it has lost no less than 95 vehicles, with the number rising daily. This has had a negative effect on service delivery, with employees often left physically and psychologically scarred.”

Hotspots include Mayville, Folweni, Umlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, Zwelibomvu, Hammarsdale and KwaNdengezi.

The latest arrests were made after a tip-off led metro police to Tafelkop, iLembe, “where the men were found stripping and loading municipal vehicle parts to transport them”.

Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu confirmed the arrests.

eThekwini allocates more than R200m to replace ageing city vehicle fleet

The eThekwini municipality has set aside R210m to replace its ageing city fleet before the end of June.
News
1 month ago

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said: “We applaud the metro police for [the arrests], given the alarming spike in municipal vehicle hijackings which delays service delivery in communities and places the lives of employees at risk.”

Kaunda urged communities to work closely with the city and law-enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

He also called on communities to report suspicious activity to the nearest police station or to call 0800-235-338.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media