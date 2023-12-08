The minister has tabled the department’s state of readiness for the 2024 academic year in parliament.
NSFAS, government’s bursary scheme, aids students who lack finance for higher education.
Regarding students in the “missing middle” — households earning within the threshold of R350,000 to R600,000 a year — Nzimande said they should be on a mixed system of a loan and a bursary. His preference was for Postbank to handle loan systems for the missing middle.
“We have raised R3.8bn and our figures tell us the money will go a long way in addressing the missing middle.”
Last month, thousands of students were left in limbo by the financial scheme when they did not receive their allowances. NSFAS blamed universities' data management systems for the payment failures.
LISTEN | Nzimande suggests prioritising certain degrees and programmes for NSFAS funding
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande says National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding should be prioritised according to certain degrees, programmes and certificates based on the country’s needs.
But before this “discrimination”, as the minister called it, there should be “a large college sector” to absorb students who don’t get funding for university education.
Listen to Nzimande's proposal:
