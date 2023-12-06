×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Road Accident Fund appears before Scopa

By TIMESLIVE - 06 December 2023 - 10:42

Courtesy: SABC News

The Road Accident Fund is appearing before parliament's standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct