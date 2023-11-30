×

South Africa

Limpopo school says pupil remorseful after racial slur video goes viral, EFF wants him expelled

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 30 November 2023 - 15:08
A pupil from Hoërskool Ben Vorster in Tzaneen, Limpopo, is in the spotlight after uttering a racial slur in a trending social media video.
Image: Screenshot/X

The school governing body (SGB) at Hoërskool Ben Vorster in Tzaneen, Limpopo, which has been in the spotlight after a grade 9 pupil made a racial slur in a viral video with more than 1.7-million views on TikTok, says an investigation has been opened into the “unacceptable behaviour”. 

The pupil features in a live broadcast by a popular social media content creator known as Sonwabile. He refers to the host, who is wearing a red hat, as an “EFF k***r”, and giggles before his screen goes blank.

The video sparked outrage online. EFF members in Tzaneen marched to the school on Wednesday demanding action.

SGB chairperson Eddie Vorster condemned the pupil’s behaviour, saying it did not reflect the school’s values and culture. He said the Limpopo education department was aware of the video, adding that a conversation with the pupil and his parents took place this week.

“The learner has shown remorse and realises his behaviour was unacceptable.

“The governing body emphasises that in the case of minor children, adult roleplayers have a duty to educate. The case will be handled in a responsible manner,” Vorster said.

Disciplinary action will be taken after the investigation. 

“As with all sanctions against learners in a disciplinary context, any potential sanctions in this case will be based on the duty to educate. In other words, not only punishment but also positive behavioural change,” he said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, EFF Mopani regional chairperson Simon Mangena said“During our discussion with the school’s management they told us when they took notice of the video they immediately called the learner and his parents. The parents apologised and told the management they are not the ones who taught the child the racist term.”

Action must be taken against him within the education system and by law, Mangena said. The party wants the pupil expelled for racism.   

“Part of the punishment that will make us forgive this child is when the school expels him. He must be taken somewhere else for him to know how serious this racial matter is. When he gets to another school he will know he will have to discipline himself.” 

Mangena said the party has opened a case for the minor to be investigated by police.

“We are also going to file a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission because something needs to be done to address racism.

“Soon after we left the school we received another complaint from a parent saying his child refused to go to school after white learners threw rocks at him. We will engage with the school to deal with these issues.”

TimesLIVE

