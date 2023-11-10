I certainly do not understand those EFF loyalists who follow Malema sheepishly. There’s never any sense coming out of that young man’s mouth. What takes the cake is his recent remarks about the win by Amabokoboko, referring to it as Afrikaner Pride. Really?
I am no Afrikaner, but this win is my pride. Malema and his cahoots must go and fish votes somewhere else if he thinks 80% of South Africans who went on a frenzy to celebrate the rugby win are buffoons.
It is really nauseating for him to play the racial card at this point in time. In fact, it is an insult to the blacks who are part of the winning team. Malema has never felt what apartheid was, he just got everything on a platter, he just caught the gravy train without a sweat, even his so-called degrees are tantamount to just honorary degrees.
EFF loyalists just remain in the queue while people like Jimmy Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane are brought through the back door and occupy positions that they never worked for. Not so long ago I heard that leaders who could not organise busses to their rally were demoted or made to lose their benefits, for what? Meanwhile, Manyi and Mkhwebane, who never went to canvass for votes, are given a big cake.
Continue following Malema sheepishly like that at your own peril. I learnt some EFF members are tired of the red overalls and want to put on their suits and look their best when they go to parliament. Shem, I looked at Mkhwebane in those red clothes, she looked out of place.
EFF do not take South Africans as fools. The colours and the emblem of the Springboks is our pride. Go and fish your votes somewhere else, finish and klaar.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Malema, keep your hands off Amabhokobhoko
