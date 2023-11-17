×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Masondo rejects removing VAT on more foods

‘Treasury will not change its position in this regard’

By Linda Ensor - 17 November 2023 - 07:23
Deputy finance minister and ANC national chair candidate David Masondo. File photo.
Deputy finance minister and ANC national chair candidate David Masondo. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Deputy finance minister David Masondo says expanding the basket of zero-rated foods will result in lower tax revenue and mean there are less funds for more targeted relief for the poor. 

For more go to BusinessLIVE 

Reserve Bank reveals SA's new look banknotes and coins

On Thursday, May 4, South Africans will start encountering cash in new forms as the Reserve Bank’s new design money is released on the market.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...