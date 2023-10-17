×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 17 October 2023 - 10:00

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday two of the accused who allegedly confessed to the murder had hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of witnesses who had testified in a trial-within-a-trial.

State witnesses last week started testifying about the alleged confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial ...
Meyiwa witnesses recalled to the stand

Two state witnesses, who obtained confessions allegedly made by two men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, will be recalled to the stand.
Suspended sentence for disbarred advocate Teffo for failure to comply with strike-off order

The Pretoria high court suspended former advocate Malesela Teffo in contempt of a strike-off order, sentencing him to 12 months' suspended ...
