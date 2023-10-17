The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE reported on Monday two of the accused who allegedly confessed to the murder had hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of witnesses who had testified in a trial-within-a-trial.
State witnesses last week started testifying about the alleged confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE reported on Monday two of the accused who allegedly confessed to the murder had hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of witnesses who had testified in a trial-within-a-trial.
State witnesses last week started testifying about the alleged confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.
TimesLIVE
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate
Meyiwa witnesses recalled to the stand
Suspended sentence for disbarred advocate Teffo for failure to comply with strike-off order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos