SIU freezes millions syphoned off by suspended NLC official and wife

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order to freeze R2.4m held in four bank accounts belonging to suspended National Lotteries Commission (NLC) official Sibonelo Vilakazi and his wife.
According to the SIU, an investigation revealed that Vilakazi would approach daycare centres and football clubs in Kwa-Zulu Natal and encourage them to apply for grant funding. However, once the organisations received the money the funds would not be used for their intended purpose.
“The money was paid into the accounts by non-profit organisations that received funding from the NLC to improve the conditions of ordinary South Africans, but made its way into bank accounts for self-enrichment,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
“Immediately after receiving funding, football clubs and care centres would transfer large sums of money into 05 ZZET Enterprises’ bank account and those linked to Vilakazi and his wife Nosipho Zanele Zuma,” he said.
According to the SIU, over 400 daycare centres and football clubs were used to make payments to accounts linked to the couple from money received from the NLC between 2019 and 2023.
“In August 2023, the tribunal granted a order pending the intervention application by the SIU in a matter brought by Zuma against First National Bank before the High Court of SA: KwaZulu-Natal Local Division, Durban, and the subsequent conclusion of the main application to be brought by the SIU in the special tribunal,” said Kganyago
The SIU has said it will institute civil proceedings within 60 days against Vilakazi and Zuma.
Last year during a presentation before parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition, SIU chief national investigations officer Leonard Lekgetho vowed the SIU would seek to recover any losses made by the NLC as a result of millions being syphoned off into the personal accounts of senior NLC officials.
SIU head Andy Mothibi said they had uncovered a web of corrupt networks between officials and NPOs.
SIU freezes millions syphoned off by suspended NLC official and wife
Grants awarded to football clubs and care centres stolen
Image: Alaister Russell
