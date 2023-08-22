×

WATCH LIVE | Chinese President Xi Jinping state visit welcome ceremony

By Sowetan Reporter - 22 August 2023 - 10:54

Welcome ceremony during the Republic of China State Visit. 👉 Get Social Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/PresidencyZA Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/presidencyz... Twitter ► @PresidencyZA #ThePresidencyofSouthAfrica #PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday receive Chinese President Xi Jinping on his fourth state visit to the country.

Jinping is also expected to participate in the 15th Brics Summit in Johannesburg this week.

‘SA committed to non-alignment’: Ramaphosa ahead of Brics summit

Ahead of the 15th Brics Summit in SA, president Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation SA would not be drawn into a contest between global powers.
News
1 day ago

'Make the world feel at home during Brics summit,' Cele tells SAPS

Officers have been told to enforce the law while giving a warm welcome to guests attending the Brics summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, from Tuesday.
News
19 hours ago

BRICS expansion hopefuls seek to rebalance world order

An expansion of the BRICS bloc under consideration at a summit this week has attracted a motley crew of potential candidates - from Iran to Argentina ...
News
1 day ago

