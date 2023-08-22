WATCH LIVE | Chinese President Xi Jinping state visit welcome ceremony
Welcome ceremony during the Republic of China State Visit. 👉 Get Social Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/PresidencyZA Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/presidencyz... Twitter ► @PresidencyZA #ThePresidencyofSouthAfrica #PresidencyZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday receive Chinese President Xi Jinping on his fourth state visit to the country.
Jinping is also expected to participate in the 15th Brics Summit in Johannesburg this week.