TimesLIVE
'Carte Blanche' presenter Derek Watts has died
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Veteran TV host and journalist Derek Watts has died.
Watts died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
In June, Carte Blanche announced that Watts would step away from the camera to focus on his health.
He was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which reportedly spread to his lungs.
Earlier this year, he was rushed to ICU after a suspected stroke.
“Looks scary, but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU,” Watts told fans, posting a pic from his hospital bed.
He revealed he was diagnosed with “severe sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour” and was learning to walk again.
Watts is survived by his wife Belinda and children, Tyrone and Kirstin.
His family is expected to issue a statement shortly.
Watts' colleague and fellow presenter, Bongani Bingwa conveyed his condolences to the Watts family.
"One of the kindest, most generous professionals to ever do it. The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Theresa. Condolences to Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin."
Meanwhile, Netwerk 24 said they had received confirmation of Watts death from his daughter.
The publication shared a WhatsApp message from her where she said:
“We are shattered, he was the most wonderful person we knew. He always thought of others and last night said he wanted to thank all his viewers. He appreciated them and loved his job,” his daughter was quoted as saying.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
