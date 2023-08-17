An “intermediary” who recruited runners as well as co-workers and lured them to commit tax fraud has been released from custody on R1,500 bail by the magistrate’s court in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank).
Themba Jordan Shakoane, 44, is the eighth person implicated in the scheme which allegedly defrauded the SA Revenue Service of almost R1m. He was arrested for contravention of the Tax Administration Act by the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said during January 2017, Shakoane was employed by Transnet in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).
“It is alleged that the accused was the intermediary who recruited runners as well as co-workers and lured them to commit tax fraud. The recruits were promised tax refunds if their tax returns were submitted through e-filing by ... a tax consultant.
“The tax consultant allegedly submitted fraudulent claims and false information which generated tax refunds on behalf of the recruited taxpayers.”
Intermediary in ‘tax fraud scam’ released on R1,500 bail
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
An “intermediary” who recruited runners as well as co-workers and lured them to commit tax fraud has been released from custody on R1,500 bail by the magistrate’s court in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank).
Themba Jordan Shakoane, 44, is the eighth person implicated in the scheme which allegedly defrauded the SA Revenue Service of almost R1m. He was arrested for contravention of the Tax Administration Act by the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said during January 2017, Shakoane was employed by Transnet in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).
“It is alleged that the accused was the intermediary who recruited runners as well as co-workers and lured them to commit tax fraud. The recruits were promised tax refunds if their tax returns were submitted through e-filing by ... a tax consultant.
“The tax consultant allegedly submitted fraudulent claims and false information which generated tax refunds on behalf of the recruited taxpayers.”
Former fisheries boss arrested for ‘failure to report fraud’
His co-accused first appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court in December 2022.
Shakoane allegedly benefited from the scheme through receiving compensation from the tax consultant for his recruitment efforts, and from Sars due to the submission of fabricated tax refund claims.
According to police, Sars was defrauded of R960,000 in the process.
Shakoane was granted bail on Wednesday and the case was postponed to August 29. It will be merged with the case of his co-accused and the matter will be heard in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos