The owner of Crowthorne Christian Academy – a school at the centre of a hair row has been granted R2,000 bail.
Andries Hendrik Booysen, 51, appeared at the Midrand magistrate’s court on Thursday on two charges of assault.
Booysen’s arrest follows an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old learner of the school and her mother after an argument over the girl’s dreadlocks ensued. The school, which has since closed indefinitely caused outrage after a video emerged on Monday showing how the teenager was dragged out and barred from the school while other children watched.
The confrontation was about the learner’s dreadlocks which the school deemed to be in violation of its “no extensions” policy. Her parents, however, insisted the hair was natural.
“Booysen was arrested earlier today, August 17 and was released on condition that he should not make any contact or interfere with state witnesses, whether directly or indirectly. The case was postponed to October 2, 2023 for further investigations,” Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA regional spokesperson said.
Owner of illegal school out on R2,000 bail
School closed indefinitely after video of incident emerged
Image: screengrab
