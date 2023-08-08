The violent taxi strike has caused widespread absenteeism and disruption to businesses say organisations affiliated to the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“Although for many sectors it is too soon to quantify the economic loss, all report widespread absenteeism linked to commuters' inability to reach the workplace,” the chamber’s deputy president Derryn Brigg said on Tuesday.
Businesses take a hit as Cape taxi strike keeps workers at home
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters
The violent taxi strike has caused widespread absenteeism and disruption to businesses say organisations affiliated to the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“Although for many sectors it is too soon to quantify the economic loss, all report widespread absenteeism linked to commuters' inability to reach the workplace,” the chamber’s deputy president Derryn Brigg said on Tuesday.
Taxi strike leaves 400,000 pupils, workers stranded
“One sector drew a parallel between the impact of the strike on business operations and the impact of Covid-19.”
Affects of the strike, according to the chamber, include:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos