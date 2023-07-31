×

South Africa

Media barred from identifying municipal officials in Zandile Gumede trial amid safety fears

By TANIA BROUGHTON - 31 July 2023 - 11:53
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede in the dock in the Durban high court for her corruption trial. File photo.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Amid fears for the safety of witnesses, the media has been barred from naming municipal officials set to testify in the Zandile Gumede graft trial in the Durban high court over the next few weeks.

Presiding judge Sharmaine Balton told journalists in chambers this was agreed by prosecutors and defence lawyers on Friday after the trial stalled last week.

She said the agreement meant the trial could continue and witnesses would feel safe.

A witness due to testify last Monday experienced an incident at her home when a shot was fired through her bedroom window.

A senior municipal official is expected to testify on Monday.

