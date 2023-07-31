Four months after Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao, 26, was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition in a car in Midrand, police have made a breakthrough.
The mother of a toddler, who worked as an IT specialist in Centurion, was reported missing on March 7. She was found deceased inside her Mercedes-Benz that was engulfed in flames at 9pm that evening.
Rabalao’s boyfriend was arrested at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said during the investigation, it was established that Rabalao was killed before her body was burnt.
“The suspect is her boyfriend. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Randburg magistrate's court. The suspect was traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, July 28,” he said.
Boyfriend arrested months after woman’s burnt body found in Merc at Midrand
Image: Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao
The accused, who is 30, is expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of murder.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “As the police, we will continue to prioritise cases where women and children are the victims. I am grateful with the manner in which the detectives handled this investigation and that the suspect is brought to book for the family to find closure.”
